Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,295 by Analysts at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,295 ($16.51) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.54) to GBX 1,442 ($18.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $710.00.
SNN opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
