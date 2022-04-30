Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.4 days.

Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

