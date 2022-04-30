Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.4 days.
Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
