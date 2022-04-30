Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SNPO stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Snap One has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

