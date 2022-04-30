So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Financial Contrast

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares So-Young International and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.48% 1.36% 1.03% Clarivate -10.35% 4.62% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.76%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.31%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Clarivate.

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.54 -$1.32 million ($0.01) -135.86 Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.71 -$270.45 million ($0.37) -42.38

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarivate beats So-Young International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile (Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

