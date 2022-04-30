Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DNAB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 417,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,952,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

