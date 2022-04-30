Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 176.6% in April

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 254,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.24) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

