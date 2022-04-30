SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,638.0 days.

SWONF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

