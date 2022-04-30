Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given New €225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €200.00 ($215.05) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.00.

SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Friday. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

