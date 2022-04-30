Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target Lowered to €211.00 at UBS Group

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €213.00 ($229.03) to €211.00 ($226.88) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLOIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Soitec from €200.00 ($215.05) to €225.00 ($241.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.00.

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. Soitec has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

