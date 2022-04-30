Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.