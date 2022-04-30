SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

