Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.26.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

