Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

