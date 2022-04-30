Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONVY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SONVY stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. Sonova has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

