Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in April

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

SONY stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. 644,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

