South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($4.14) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

