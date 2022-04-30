Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMBC stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $375.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

