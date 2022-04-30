SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SouthState stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

