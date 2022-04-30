Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $60.00 target price on the airline’s stock.
LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,312,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
