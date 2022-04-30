Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $60.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,312,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

