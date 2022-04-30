Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,632,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,878,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,787,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,111,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 957,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

