Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCO remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2,012.23%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

