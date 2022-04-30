SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

