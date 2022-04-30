Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Head to Head Contrast

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 23.41 -$17.29 million ($0.70) -1.96 Iris Energy $8.39 million 57.00 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iris Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 213.99%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -464.76% -15.52% -13.13% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

