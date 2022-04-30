Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

