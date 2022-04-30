SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

