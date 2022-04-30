SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.4-$445.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.32 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,004. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

