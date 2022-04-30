SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.3-$109.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.24 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 203,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $852,985.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.