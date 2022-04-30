SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.3-$109.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.24 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 203,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $852,985.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
