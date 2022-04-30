SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

