SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.