SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

