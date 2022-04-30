SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.99-5.21 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

