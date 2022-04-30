SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.328-1.368 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.99-5.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 615,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.