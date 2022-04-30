SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.99-5.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 3,654,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

