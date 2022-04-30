SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.67.

SSPPF opened at $2.85 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

