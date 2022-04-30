Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 510 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 510 ($6.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.77) to GBX 620 ($7.90) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 690 ($8.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

