Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 510 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 510 ($6.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.77) to GBX 620 ($7.90) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 690 ($8.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

