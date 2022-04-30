Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXI stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Standex International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

