STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
OTC SFIGA opened at $94.75 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.75.
About STAR Financial Group
