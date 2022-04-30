Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Shares of SGU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,560. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Star Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Star Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

