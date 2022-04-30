Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLJF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

