Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.35 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting €16.00 ($17.20). 284,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.06. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

