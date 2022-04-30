Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 335,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,175. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.51%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

