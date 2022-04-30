Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

STC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,175. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

