Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE RAY.A opened at C$6.66 on Friday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$467.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06.
