Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

SFIX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 791.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 100.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

