Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 30th (ACM, EGAN, IRBT, JNJ, JYNT, LLY, LYG, MATW, MBPFF, MMC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 30th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

