Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

