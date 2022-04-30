StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.07.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
