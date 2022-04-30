StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
