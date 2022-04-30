StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

