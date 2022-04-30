StockNews.com Downgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Hold

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.