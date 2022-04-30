StockNews.com Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 148.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $290,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.